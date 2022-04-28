West Lafayette star George Karlaftis goes 30 overall in the NFL Draft

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — George Karlaftis gets drafted in the first round of the NFL draft. Karlaftis is picked at number 30 overall and is heading to the Kansas City Chiefs. He will join former Boilermaker Lorenzo Neal.
Karlaftis’s draft is now the highest draft Purdue has had since 2011. During that year Ryan Kerrigan was picked 16 overall by the Washington Commanders.
Let’s take a look back at the incredible run Karlaftis has had.
Karlaftis played in 27 games during his time at Purdue.
He racked up quite the amount of awards even though he only played for three years.
He was named the All-Big Ten Second-Team honoree his freshman and sophomore years. In his junior year, he became a consensus All-Big Ten first team. He was also named an All-American his junior year as well.
Just in his junior year alone, Karlaftis had 36 total tackles. 25 of those tackles were solo tackles.
He led the Boilers in forced fumbles, quarterback hurries, fumble recoveries, and tackles for loss. Karlaftis was also able to record one touchdown on the year when he had the unforgettable scoop and score against Wisconsin.
Karlaftis’s defensive talent was put in the spotlight when he became a finalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award. That award is given to the nation's top defensive end.
Overall, Karlaftis’s collegiate run was an incredible one.
So much so that he was invited to join Purdue’s Den of Defensive Ends this year.
His time with the Boilers will never be forever written in the history books.