West Lafayette schools hit pause on transgender athlete ban

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — West Side school officials are catching heat for a proposed ban on certain transgender student-athletes.
A new policy would ban students born male from playing on girls sports teams. But West Lafayette school board members say this wasn't their idea.
Instead, they're blaming a new state law banning athletes designated male at birth from playing in school-sanctioned girls sports.
The mother of a 10-year-old Indianapolis Public Schools softball player is challenging the law.
The ACLU of Indiana says West Lafayette Community School Corp.'s policy is unnecessary and sends the wrong signal to transgender students.
School board President Rachel Witt says she doesn't agree with the policy or the law, but her hands are tied.
"We are between a rock and a hard place," she says. "It'd be easy to just put our heads down and hope we don't ever have to deal with it but the reality is: The Attorney General has been pretty clear and specific. It's very frustrating to be stuck in that position over political matters."
At the request of Supt. Shawn Greiner, school board members will likely table a second reading of the policy during a meeting next month, Witt says, adding that the corporation is waiting for legal battles to play out before making its next move.
"All of our students are valued at our schools," she says. "That's not the issue. I, like every board member, have raised my right hand and taken an oath to abide by the laws of the State of Indiana. This is a law. I can't do selective enforcement on those things. I do hope our community rises up and lets their feelings be known."