West Lafayette School Corporation Statement: School Safety

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)- West Lafayette Community School Corporation released a statement today about school safety. This comes after the mass shooting that happened in Nashville where six people were shot and killed.
"The West Lafayette Community School Corporation expresses our sincerest and deepest sorrow over the school shooting tragedy in Nashville, and we affirm our ongoing commitment to school safety. We recognize that the safety of each individual in our schools is of paramount importance in all we do, and we remain committed, in word and in action, to school safety each and every day. We thank the WLPD for their partnership in supporting School Resource Officers in each of our schools. We thank our trained counselor team who provide mental health support daily for our students. We thank all of our staff and community for their regular and ongoing participation in the safety procedures and plans in our schools. We want all children and staff to feel safe in our schools, and we cherish the support and trust of our families and community as we mourn this tragedy along with you. We invite our families and community members to reach out to our school and district offices with any questions or concerns," West Lafayette Community School Corporation Superintendent, Shawn Greiner said.