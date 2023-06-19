West Lafayette Roads to Open in Fall

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) - Road construction in West Lafayette has made it inconvenient to get around town. Although some of these projects started last summer, the wait to drive on these roads will continue until the fall.
As News 18 previously reported, some of these road projects were supposed to finish during the summer and bleed into the fall. Now, we will see the first ones finish by the time school starts.
West Lafayette Street Commissioner, Ben Anderson, said there's always minor set backs when it comes to construction. Otherwise, things are going as planned.
"At this point in the season, construction season if you will., I think we're on track to accomplish some of the objectives that we wanted to accomplish this year," he said.
Anderson says crews are curbing down the road and continuing the storm trunk line on Lindberg Road.
"The schedule is still in tact for having this open to road traffic by the time school starts," Anderson said.
More grading work can be seen as crews get closer to the top of the hill on Sagamore Parkway.
"The Sagamore Trail Project is moving along with its completion date, early completion date if you will, by September," Anderson said.
He also added the Grant Street Project is getting close to finishing.
"We're moving up Meridian Street towards Salisbury. We're working in front of the high school right now with storm work, and trying to do concrete work," he said. "They have to get their drive approaches done and open back there."
Cherry, River, and Yeager Roads are expected to be done closer to football season. Even though they are laying asphalt down on Yeager, there is still work to be done.
"Usually when the black top goes down, people start to get like, 'oh it's almost done', but we still have all the driveways, a lot the sidewalks, and the trail left to do," Anderson said.
Anderson is excited to see the finished product, and thanks everybody who lives on these roads for their patience and understanding.