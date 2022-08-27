West Lafayette Public Library holds grand opening ceremony

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) -- The West Lafayette Public Library held its grand opening ceremony Saturday afternoon.
West Lafayette Mayor, John Dennis was on hand to kick off the festivities. The $11 million project has added more than 10,000 square feet to the building along Northwestern Avenue.
Other upgrades include adding more space for the children's and teen departments. The project has also added meeting rooms, along with a creativity lab for open maker use. The library's bookstore has been expanded and will be open for longer hours as well.
Library Director, Nick Schenkel told News 18 the new additions and altered layout of the building will make an already good space even better.
"If you enjoyed the library before we did all of this remodeling and addition, I think you're going to enjoy it even more now," Schenkel said. "Because we've kept what really worked well before, and we've added on some new and exciting opportunities for now, and for the future."
Schenkel said the library has been in its current location since 2004 and has needed a revamp for a while.
"Because of the growth of the community [and] the interest in keeping the library an active and important part of the community, it was time to add on," Schenkel said. "We fortunately had the opportunity to do that. We had the funding available. We had the community support, and so what we have is this wonderful building."
The West Lafayette Public Library is located at 208 West Columbia St. The library is now open Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; and Sunday, 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.