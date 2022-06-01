West Lafayette Police officers arrest several counterfeiting suspects

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A woman attempting to pass a counterfeit bill led to the arrest of four people on Sunday. According to West Lafayette Police, on May 29 around 5:40 p.m., the West Lafayette Police Department responded to a report of a woman attempting to pass a counterfeit bill at Aldi’s Supermarket, in West Lafayette.
The suspect left the store before officers arrived, however police were able to get a description of the vehicle and suspect from a witness. Officers were able to pullover the car a short distance from the store.
The suspect, Shakilf Jenkins of Chicago, was in the backseat of the car, which officers said had a strong odor of marijuana. A search of the vehicle uncovered 70 counterfeit $100 bills.
During the investigation it was revealed that the driver, Trevon Green of North Chicago, was wanted on an active arrest warrant from Illinois and had never received a drivers license. He was also found to be in possession of pills identified as Oxycontin.
Another male passenger, identified as Kayeon Conner of Macomb, IL, provided officers a false name but was ultimately identified and found to have an active arrest warrant from Kosciusko County, Indiana.
A fourth female passenger, Randi Taylor of Chicago, IL, was found to be in possession of Ecstasy.
All four were taken into custody to the Tippecanoe County Jail and face the preliminary charges are as follow:
Shakilf S. Jenkins
- Conspiracy to Commit Counterfeiting/Forgery
- Fraud
Trevon L. Green
- Conspiracy to Commit Counterfeiting/Forgery
- Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Operating While Never Receiving a License
- Illinois warrant
Randi Taylor
- Conspiracy to Commit Counterfeiting/Forgery,
- Fraud,
- Possession of a Controlled Substance
Kayeon C. Conner
- Conspiracy to Commit Counterfeiting/Forgery
- False Identity Statement
- Kosciusko County
- Indiana warrant
On May 29, 2022 at approximately 5:39PM, the West Lafayette Police Department responded to a report that a woman was attempting to pass a counterfeit bill at Aldi’s Supermarket, 210 Sagamore Pkwy West in West Lafayette.