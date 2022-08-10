West Lafayette Police investigating fatal hit and run

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — West Lafayette Police Department is asking for the publics help in finding the vehicle involved in a fatal hit and run Tuesday evening.
According to police, around 8:46 p.m. LPD responded to a report of a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian in the 1500 block of Kalberer Rd.
Police said the vehicle involved in the crash left the scene before the officers' arrival.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
Video from area cameras is still being analyzed, but preliminary indications are that the suspect vehicle is a beige or gold-colored Buick four-door sedan, possibly a 2006 to 2011 Buick Lucerne. The vehicle should have damage to the passenger's side headlight assembly.
If you see a vehicle matching this description, please contact the West Lafayette Police Department at 765 775-5200, the WeTip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME, or online at www.wetip.com.