West Lafayette police investigate Circle K hold-up

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Police are investigating an early morning armed robbery that happened at about 3:45 a.m. Monday at the Circle K at Yeager Road and Sagamore Parkway.
Investigators say a man in a mask pulled a gun, took money from the register and drove away. No one was hurt.
West Lafayette and Purdue police are actively looking for the suspect. A description of the person and the car he was driving wasn't immediately available.
Anyone with information should call police at 765-775-5200. We'll continue to follow this case throughout the day and bring you updates when they're available.