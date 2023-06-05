West Lafayette Police Dept. hosting radKIDS camp

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) - The West Lafayette Police Department is offering a radKids camp later this month.

The camp helps kids learn ways to recognize, avoid, resist and even escape harm.

The camp will run from Monday, June 19 through Friday, June 23rd.

It's split into two age groups. The age 5-7 group will meet from 9 - 11 a.m. The camp for kids ages 8-12 runs from 1 - 3 p.m.

Parents and guardians are welcome to stay if they choose.

The cost is $10 per child.

The camp will take place at the old Happy Hollow School on North Salisbury Street.