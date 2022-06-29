West Lafayette Police Department welcomes two officers to the force

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – The West Lafayette Police Department continues to work to get back to full strength after several retirements and departures from the force in recent years. Tuesday, the department moved closer to its goal after swearing in two new officers at Margerum City Hall.
One of those new officers is 26-year-old Jacob Forgey. Officer Forgey is originally from Logansport. He is a graduate of the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy.
Forgey has previous law enforcement experience. He comes to West Lafayette after serving as a deputy with the Miami County Sheriff's Department for the past three years. He also worked for two years in the Miami County Jail and another three years prior to that as a Cass County dispatcher.
Forgey says working as an officer in this large of a department is a dream come true.
"In high school, I really didn't know. I wasn't sure what I wanted to do,” Forgey said. “It wasn't until my junior year... I took a criminal justice class. I got to do a couple ride alongs and I was like, ‘This is it.’ There was nothing that suited me better than being a police officer."
The other new addition to the force is Aksana Allen. Allen, 22, is a native of Newburgh, Indiana. She is a graduate of Indiana University, receiving her bachelor's degree in criminal justice.
Allen is also a graduate of the IU Law Enforcement Academy. She previously served as a reserve officer for the Indiana University Police Department after graduating from the academy.
She says she has had many positive interactions with law enforcement, which is one of the main reasons she chose to become an officer. Allen adds she hopes to make a similarly positive impact in the lives of West Lafayette residents.
"I want to talk to children [and] make them look up to police officers and think, ‘Wow, they're here for me, to protect me, to help me when I need it,’” Allen said. “Same thing goes for parents or just anybody else to feel safe in their community."
West Lafayette Police Chief Troy Harris says after these two additions, which are the second round of hires this year, there are still five open positions in the department.
Harris adds both new officers will immediately begin in the Field Training Program. The program will likely last through the end of the year.