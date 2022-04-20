West Lafayette Police Department swears in two new officers

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – After the West Lafayette Fire Department swore in its newest firefighter on Monday, the city’s police department welcomed two new officers to the force on Tuesday.
West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis swore in Officers Bryan Norris and Greyson Ennis during a ceremony Tuesday morning at Margerum City Hall. According to Chief Troy Harris, only 10 percent of the department’s applicants reach this point in the process.
For Norris, it is a process he has been preparing to undergo for more than a decade. The 36-year-old Norris is a Kokomo native and comes to the department from Pasadena, Maryland. While there, he served as a staff sergeant and fusion analyst in the United States Air Force for 10 years.
Norris holds an associate’s degree in maintenance management production. He is currently working on a bachelor’s degree in cybersecurity and is on track to complete it later this year.
The father of two says he realized his desire to become an officer many years ago and has been working to get to this point ever since.
"I ultimately decided that I wanted to do law enforcement back while I was at Purdue, which was why I joined the military,” Norris said. “I wanted to get that experience to better myself, better come back and serve the community. After serving my country for the time I did, I felt it was time to come back and actually serve the community.”
For Officer Greyson Ennis, serving with the West Lafayette Police Department is a chance to give back to the community where he grew up.
Ennis has lived in West Lafayette for the past 15 years. He graduated from West Lafayette Jr/Sr High School and holds a degree from Purdue University in Economics.
He is 21 years old, which is the youngest age a person can be to serve as a police officer in Indiana. Chief Troy Harris says he is the youngest officer welcomed onto the force since he has been leading the department.
Ennis says it's a special opportunity to serve so many familiar faces in West Lafayette.
“These people in the city aren't going to just be people to me,” Ennis said. “They'll be teachers, friends, classmates, neighbors. Every time I go out, I will be dealing with people I know and care about. I think it'll bring a whole different kind of avenue of policing for me."
Ennis and Norris each completed a nearly five-month testing process after applying. They will begin training in the department's field training program immediately and will both attend the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy starting in August.