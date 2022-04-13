West Lafayette Police Department adding two officers to the force

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – The West Lafayette Police Department is set to swear in two new members to its police force. It is part of a continued effort to fill several openings within the department.
The new probationary officers are Bryan Norris and Greyson Ennis. Norris is a 10-year veteran of the United States Air Force. Ennis is a West Lafayette native, graduating from West Lafayette Jr-Sr High School and Purdue University.
The West Lafayette Police Merit Commission approved both men for the positions, and the West Lafayette Board of Works formally approved the hires at this week’s meeting. These are the first hires for the department since last year despite ongoing recruitment efforts.
West Lafayette Police Chief Troy Harris says his department, like many across the country, continues to struggle to find the right people to fill all of its vacancies on the force.
“We continue to recruit very aggressively,” Harris said. “It is difficult. We just don’t have the number of applicants. I don’t think we’re unique in that. It’s a problem that’s nationwide.”
Harris says the department will still have seven open positions after Norris and Ennis are sworn in. In addition to fewer applicants, Harris adds that his department’s requirements further limit the pool of candidates.
“We have some higher standards also,” Harris said. “We require either 60 hours of college credit or an honorable discharge from the United States military. So our applicant pool is smaller to begin with.”
Harris also says retaining young officers has been difficult, with only a few of the department's hires from recent years still on the force today.
As for these two hires, Harris says the swearing-in ceremony for Norris and Ennis will take place Tuesday morning at Margerum City Hall at 9 after the Board of Works meeting.