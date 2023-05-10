West Lafayette Police Captain says you can get an OWI from riding a VEO Scooter

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) - West Lafayette Police is pulling people over for driving VEO scooters while under the influence of alcohol.
VEO scooters arrived onto the scene last spring. Since them, the concern for many students at Purdue has been using them to get home after a night drinking alcohol. West Lafayette Police Captain of Patrol, Adam Ferguson, says says they are registered modes of transportation.
"The moped or cycle style scooters which by definition of the Indiana statute are a vehicle. Which means they are subject to the vehicle laws to include operating while intoxicated," he said.
This means that one can be arrested for drunk driving while using the bike model. Although the rules of the road don't apply to the standing scooter, WLPD and VEO both strongly advise not to use them because it's just as dangerous.
"They wouldn't be arrested for operating while intoxicated on one of those scooters, but I still wouldn't recommend driving one of those scooters under the influence of alcohol," Ferguson said. "If there's a collision or a bad decision made on one of those scooters, regardless of who's at fault, the person on the scooter is going to be on the losing side of that battle."
With Purdue graduation coming up this weekend, Antonio DelPrete, a graduating senior, has a message for his fellow graduates.
"I mean they can be a lot of fun. It's like thirty five cents a minute from what I've heard about those new VEO scooters. Don't be an idiot. Be safe. Obey the laws," he said.
Ferguson says the last thing he wants is for graduating seniors to get in trouble in their final week.
"My first message to graduating seniors is congratulations. You came a long way, and you deserve to walk across that stage," he said. "Unfortunately, there are a few seniors every year who encounter law enforcement the night before graduation because they've celebrated too much. You don't want your family to come into town and you not being on that stage because you're somewhere else like jail."