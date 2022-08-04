West Lafayette planning for new public safety campus

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The West Lafayette Redevelopment Commission has approved a feasibility study to help shape the future of its police and fire departments.
The city will ultimately use the study to build a new public safety campus.
The campus would combine the current police station on Navajo Street with a new fire station and shared space on an empty lot next to the station.
The city stated the plan is needed in part to replace Fire Station Two.
West Lafayette Development Director Erin Easter said the station is the busiest in the city but is no longer able to meet the training and housing needs of its firemen.
Easter said there are many reasons the city wants to build a new campus rather than upgrade the existing fire station.
"The garage bay doors. We order special fire vehicles for that station because most fire response vehicles are taller than the doors that we have. So there are a lot of little things that just add up to recognizing that we really need to take care of that for the long term health of the city," said Easter.
Easter said the West Lafayette Redevelopment Commission will fund the project.
The city will conduct the feasibility study this year with designs for the campus to be finalized by 2023.