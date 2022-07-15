West Lafayette Park Board approves 5-year master plan

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – With West Lafayette's continued growth, the city's Parks and Recreation Department is unveiling a new plan to upgrade current facilities and build new ones. The department will continue to seek public input as these plans become a reality.
The West Lafayette Park Board recently approved a new, five-year master plan for the city. The 140-page plan includes proposed upgrades for nearly 20 of the city's existing parks and recreation areas.
The plan proposes a splash pad and an event stage with open-lawn seating, among other recommendations, for Tapawingo Park. For Happy Hollow Park, the plan calls for expanding the playground and adding tree houses. It also recommends making drainage improvements to reduce erosion problems.
West Lafayette Parks assistant superintendent Greg Mitchell says some of the challenges of maintaining Happy Hollow Park are why it is a top priority of the five-year plan.
"The human aspect of a lot of people coming in there and loving it, and then the water issues,” Mitchell said. “[We are t]ackling those in a tasteful manner so we still keep the heart of the park but mitigate some of the issues that are kind of happening naturally and through our use of it."
Mitchell says the soon-to-be Cason Family Park on Cumberland Avenue will be developed as part of the plan. Construction on what will be a nearly 30-acre park will begin within the next two years. Other projects for Cumberland Park and Navajo Park will likely begin within the next year.
Mitchell stresses as each of the more than 20 projects begins, residents will continue to be part of the conversations.
"As we actually hire a vendor to develop that and actually make it come to life, we will get input at that point,” Mitchell said. “That way, we're getting all of the things built in that we need. Because… we want the park, but there may be certain amenities that we should have there. The only way to do that is to get feedback as we go through that process as well."
Mitchell says the city's redevelopment commission will fund a portion of these projects. West Lafayette will also apply for funding through the Indiana Department of Natural Resource's Land and Water Conservation Fund, as well as other state and federal grants.
See the West Lafayette Parks and Recreation Department’s master plan, including a full breakdown of the proposed changes and additions, here.