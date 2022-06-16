West Lafayette Mayor will not be seeking reelection due to Alzheimer's diagnosis

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis announced he will not be running for reelection due to a devastating health diagnosis. In an interview with WLFI, Dennis talked about his Alzheimer's disease diagnosis and what serving this community means to him.
"I'm not running for reelection because my family time is becoming so much more precious to me. I was recently diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer's," announced West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis. Raised in West Lafayette, he joined the Lafayette police force in 1984 and rose through the ranks from patrolman to Deputy Chief. Dennis then became mayor in 2008.
Now, Dennis is having to say goodbye to the job he loves and the community he helped grow.
"Just being able to be the mayor of a community that I love and a community that I've grown up in and to be able to serve the people who served me so well, as a child, as a student, as an athlete and as a mayor, that's the greatest honor anybody can have," said Dennis.
"There are relationships that are personal that have grown over the past 15 years, over the past 40 years, that because of the opportunities that this community presents, that this leadership role presents that will just, unfortunately, but realistically start to fade. Then as I start to fade, that will be painful too."
Dennis said his love for his community will never fade.
"Being involved in those kinds of conversations, working with those types of people, being able to have that type of positive influence on your hometown is something that I will treasure for the rest of my life."
However, Dennis wants to reassure the people of West Lafayette he will be able to confidently serve the rest of his term.
"I have no trouble making decisions as I always have. The biggest issue right now is that I'm just not satisfied with my memory, but I truly do have good situational awareness."
For Dennis, one thing is certain, West Lafayette will always be home.
"My heart is West Lafayette. My soul is West Lafayette, and I love West Lafayette, and I will miss you."
According to the West Lafayette website, Dennis was educated in the West Lafayette School system, he received his Bachelor's in Safety Engineering and Master's in Criminology, both from Indiana State University. After college, he joined the Lafayette police force where he rose through the ranks from patrolman to Deputy Chief, the highest-ranking merit position. John Dennis received numerous awards and recognition, including Officer of the Year.