West Lafayette man charged in early morning armed robbery

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — One man faces charges of armed robbery, intimidation and pointing a firearm in connection to a holdup inside a home on North County Road 650 West.
The victim told police Julian Lozano, 21, sometimes stayed at his home and woke him up around 3:30 a.m. Dec. 27, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The victim said Lozano pointed a gun at his head, threated to kill him and demanded his wallet and checkbook, the affidavit states.
The victim reportedly chased Lozano outside, where the two struggled before the suspect sped away in a truck.
Deputies say they found a .22 caliber bullet, duct tape and a 3.3 grams of cocaine in Lozano's room within the victim's home.
The victim also told police he previously bought a handgun for Lozano.
Otterbein police officers later located Lozano's abandoned truck near a baseball field, according to the affidavit.
Detectives say they found inside the truck three .22 caliber bullets, one handgun magazine, one handgun holster and a box of white rubber gloves.
Lozano was arrested the next day on an unrelated warrant on drug charges. Prosecutors formally charged him with armed robbery on Thursday.