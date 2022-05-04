West Lafayette man arrested after a large drug seizure

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A West Lafayette man is behind bars after police find a large amount of drugs in his home.
Tippecanoe County Community Corrections and West Lafayette Police were sent to check on the man on April 30th.
They searched the home and found 3.5 lbs. of marijuana and 172 grams of psychedelic mushrooms. Officers also found a large quantity of THC-infused edibles and oil along with several doses of LSD. A little more than $4,300 in cash was found as well. Three children were in the home at the time.
Police then arrested 37-year-old Justin Moll. Trace amounts of fentanyl were found in the several of the substances.
Moll faces the following preliminary charges:
- Dealing of a controlled substance - Level 2 Felony
- Possession of a controlled substance - Level 6 Felony
- Dealing in Marijuana - Level 6 Felony
- Possession of Marijuana - Class B Misdemeanor
- Neglect of a dependent - Level 6 Felony