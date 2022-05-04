 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Indianapolis IN has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...

Wabash River at Lafayette and Covington.

.Multiple rounds of rain over the last few days is bringing minor
flooding along lower portions of the White River and upper portions
of the Wabash River. Additional rainfall Thursday evening through
Friday evening should keep portions of the White and Wabash above
flood stage through the weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated later this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY SATURDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...From this evening to early Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, High water affects a few low river cabins
and county roads.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 5:30 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 10.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this evening to a crest of 12.6 feet early tomorrow
afternoon. It may then fall below flood stage Friday
afternoon depending on Friday's rainfall.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

West Lafayette man arrested after a large drug seizure

  • Updated
  • 0
Justin Moll mugshot

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A West Lafayette man is behind bars after police find a large amount of drugs in his home.

Tippecanoe County Community Corrections and West Lafayette Police were sent to check on the man on April 30th.

They searched the home and found 3.5 lbs. of marijuana and 172 grams of psychedelic mushrooms. Officers also found a large quantity of THC-infused edibles and oil along with several doses of LSD. A little more than $4,300 in cash was found as well. Three children were in the home at the time.

Police then arrested 37-year-old Justin Moll. Trace amounts of fentanyl were found in the several of the substances.

Moll faces the following preliminary charges:

  • Dealing of a controlled substance - Level 2 Felony
  • Possession of a controlled substance - Level 6 Felony
  • Dealing in Marijuana - Level 6 Felony
  • Possession of Marijuana - Class B Misdemeanor
  • Neglect of a dependent - Level 6 Felony

