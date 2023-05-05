West Lafayette Library Celebrates 100 Years

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The West Lafayette Public Library's 100th anniversary celebrations continue with a special award.
Indiana State Representative Chris Campbell presented the Library with a Resolution, honoring the Library's 100 years of service to the community.
Library Director Nick Schenkel says it's a "fantastic" way to express support for the library, and explains why the library has thrived for so long.
"I think because we really make an effort to find out what the community wants from their public library, then provide that to the community. We're very well used. Lots of people come in here from all ages, little toddlers all the way up to older folks like myself. It's a very popular place for individuals as well as for groups, and I think maintaining that sense of what the community is interested in," he said.
Schenkel said he was surprised when he first found out the library was going to get the award a few days ago.
He says he's "looking forward to the next hundred years" for the library.