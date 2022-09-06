West Lafayette Fire Department improves safety rating

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — West Lafayette has improved its ability to prevent and suppress structure fires.
In a news release, West Lafayette Fire says the Insurance Services Office rates communities from 1 to 10 when it comes to fire safety. 1 being the best, 10 being the worst.
West Lafayette has improved its rating from 3 to 2. Of the more than 40,000 communities the ISO has evaluated across the country, fewer than 6% have an ISO rating of 2 or higher.
In Indiana, fewer than 3% of communities have an ISO rating of two or higher. However, Chief Jeff Need told News 18 that the department can still improve in some areas.
"Staffing is one of the areas where they say we can gain more points," Need said. "Also, a training facility, which is something we're starting to have discussions about. Possibly incorporating some of that into our new public safety center that we're looking at in the center of the city."
WLFD says this rating improvement could have financial benefits for citizens. Fire safety is sometimes a factor used to calculate insurance rates for properties. Fire departments are evaluated this way every five years.
"Our evaluation took place in the midst of COVID. We were evaluated from the middle of 2020 to the middle of 2021. Prevention is a part of this evaluation," Need said. "Are you out in the schools and things like that talking to the community about fire prevention and fire safety? And if you remember, in 2020-2021 we weren't able to do a lot of that."
The new ranking officially takes effect in December of this year.
West Lafayette Mayor, John Dennis commented on the rating improvement in a news release.
"This is an amazing accomplishment for our West Lafayette Fire Department and our community," Dennis said. "We are very proud of the hard work the department put in to make this happen and keep the City of West Lafayette safe."