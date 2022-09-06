West Lafayette defeats Benton Central in the first round of the Hoosier Conference Tournament

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — West Lafayette boys soccer was back in action tonight playing in the first round of the Hoosier Conference Tournament. The Red Devils were looking to stay undefeated tonight, and it seems they’d have no problem doing so.
The Red Devils took on the Benton Central Bison in the tournament's first round.
West Lafayette would end up scoring 11 goals in the 80-minute game.
Maurice Reimer would end up having a hat trick tonight and assisting in other goals throughout the game. Evan Cooke and Harry Forde would follow closely behind Reimer scoring two goals each.
Benton Central would respond with two goals later in the second half, but it wouldn’t be enough to push the Bison to victory.
Final score West Lafayette wins 11-2.
OTHER SCORES:
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL:
LCC def. Lafayette Jeff, 3-0.
Rossville def. Tri-Central, 3-0.
Frontier def. Tri-County, 3-0.
Twin Lakes def. North White, 3-0.
Harrison def. Logansport, 3-0.
Tipton def. Clinton Central, 3-0.
BOYS SOCCER:
Northwestern def. Rensselaer Central, 3-2.
Western def. LCC, 4-0.
Caston def. North White, 8-4.
GIRLS SOCCER:
Boone Grove def. Rensselaer Central, 10-1.
Faith Christian def. Greenwood Christian Academy, 7-0.
Frankfort def. Southmont, 2-1.
West Lafayette def. Lafayette Jeff, 6-0.
Northwestern def. Maconaquah, 9-0.
BOYS TENNIS:
Benton Central def. LCC, 3-2.