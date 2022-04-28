West Lafayette Councilman questions morality of the "Make My Move" program

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The "Make My Move" plan at Purdue encourages those outside West Lafayette to move to the city, but work remotely. However, a West Lafayette city councilman is opposed to it.
News 18 spoke with councilman David Sanders about why he thinks this proposed project is questionable.
A branch of the Make My Move program was recently introduced to West Lafayette through the Purdue Research Foundation. Eligible candidates would be chosen to live at the new Purdue Discovery Park housing, and would require them to work remotely.
Participants would receive a four thousand dollar relocation stipend, $1,000 for food and drinks, and various other incentives. Sounds too good to be true? Well, you may be right.
"We don't need to be paying people to come to West Lafayette. West Lafayette is a highly desirable community," said David Sanders, a Purdue professor and West Lafayette City Councilman.
West Lafayette City Councilmember David Sanders found a few flaws in the plan. Along with the Purdue Research Foundation and the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, the City of West Lafayette recently voted to sponsor this initiative with a contribution of $50,000 dollars.
"This is an improper use of taxpayer money. It sends the wrong message that we had $50,000 lying around, just to be able to give to the company. Only a small proportion of it is going as a stipend to the people who are moving here," Sanders said.
The most alarming fact that Sanders found, was the relationship between Purdue President Mitch Daniels, and Mike Rutz, the co-founder and president of T-Map, the managing company of the project. Rutz was Daniels' former campaign manager when he was running for governor of Indiana in 2004. Rutz also was a Purdue trustee.
"It seems inappropriate for PRF to be using this particular company," Sanders said.
In most recent developments, when Sanders asked the Board of Works if they knew of this relationship prior to their vote on passing the proposed project, they said no.