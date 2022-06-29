West Lafayette contributing additional funds to countywide Climate Action Plan

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – In a News 18 update, leaders of the Greater Lafayette Climate Action Plan have determined more time and money are needed to better involve the public in this countywide plan.
West Lafayette is contributing nearly $55,000 in additional funding to its portion of the plan. The city's Board of Works approved the measure at this week's meeting.
The city previously had allocated more than $73,000 in funding when the plan was first introduced. Lafayette and Tippecanoe County are also contributing equal amounts to the revised plan.
The funds will go to the environmental engineering firm, Greeley and Hansen. The firm has been helping the two cities and the county put the plan together and garner public input. After completing the first three phases of the five-part plan, leaders have determined more public outreach is necessary for the plan to be properly implemented.
West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis says the city is ready to provide even more funding if needed.
"We are prepared in the event of, you know?” Dennis said. “Because as easy as it is to have cost overruns because of things that are beyond the scope of our control, it's also very easy to look at some things and make some cuts and lower the cost of some of these projects. As a governmental entity, that's exactly what we do. We never sit there and accept anything on face value."
Dennis agrees more public input is needed. However, he says there is no specific amount the plan’s joint leadership committee is trying to receive.
"What is enough public input? You're never going to have 100% participation,” Dennis said. “You know, if you get 40-50%, that's off the charts excellent. A lot of people have busy lives. Their opportunities to participate in the governmental process, which is sometimes cumbersome and burdensome, is challenging."
Phase IV of the Climate Action Plan dealing with public input and plan completion is expected to last through the end of the year. Greeley and Hansen intends to host additional expos and work sessions to interact with the public and receive feedback on the draft of the plan over the next several months.
The fifth and final phase of the plan is scheduled to begin in January and finish next June.