West Lafayette continues on with stellar season behind big bats and a strong young class

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — It was a beautiful day to be playing ball as Lafayette Jeff visited West Lafayette for a Monday night matchup.
The Bronchos started out strong putting up two runs in the top of the first.
Then, West Lafayette struck back with vengeance. The team continued to show their dominance by putting up nine runs and shutting down the Bronchos for the next four innings.
Although, Jeff fought back a bit to get one more on the board before the game ended. However, it wouldn’t be enough.
West Lafayette wins this one 10-3.
Bree Johnson was the big hitter for West Side going 4-4 with four RBI and a triple. Pitcher Izzy Ascarelli was able to work the mound recording five strikeouts in six innings.
Head coach Chauncey Fry spoke with us about the incredible season the team is having so far. She said, “We're excited to have our upperclassmen and our underclassmen step up this year. We've had some tough years in the past, and behind our pitcher Izzy Ascarelli, and some big bats, we've just been really confident. And I think that's the biggest thing that's taken us this far.”
Next up: West Lafayette takes on Central Catholic on Wednesday.
OTHER SCORES:
Softball:
Clinton Central def. Faith Christian, 19-0.
Harrison def. Zionsville, 10-3.
North Newton def. Benton Central, 5-1.
Baseball:
Traders Point Christian def. Attica, 14-3.
Delphi def. North Newton, 10-3.
West Lafayette def. North Montgomery, 4-2.
Benton Central def. Fountain Central, 15-10.
LCC def. Rensselaer Central, 8-5.