West Lafayette City Councilman Speaks Against LEAP Water Pipeline Project

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) - As the deadline for the testing results on the aquifers in Tippecanoe County approaches, West Lafayette City Officials are speaking against the project.
News 18 previously reported, the IEDC bought 9,000 acres of land in Lebanon to attract businesses to the area. Boone County does not have the water resources to support this industrial park. West Lafayette City Councilor at Large, David Sanders, is against the idea of moving water from Tippecanoe County to Boone County.
"These aquifers. It's very difficult to replenish them. We've seen this all over the United States that there are serious problems as we deplete the aquifers," he said.
Pulling potentially 100 million gallons of water a day will have lasting impacts on West Lafayette.
"It affects wells that draw onto the Wabash. It also affect our potential for future economic development," Sanders said.
To put the amount of water being pulled from Tippecanoe County into perspective, Tippecanoe County Commissioner, Tom Murtaugh, told News 18 Lafayette uses 12 million gallons of water a day. Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb likes where the project is at right now.
"Being close to the Great Lakes and having the river networks that we do and the aquifers we do, we think this is going to be a distinguished positive factor for Indiana," Holcomb said.
Sanders said the state needs to look before they leap.
"Water is a finite resource on this planet. Water is the most important resource on this planet. And so it is simply wrong diverting these large amounts of water anywhere else in the state," he said.
The IEDC and state's goal is to have the testing results by the end of summer, September 23.