West Lafayette City Council welcomes new member

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — West Lafayette has a new city council member.
Purdue student Ted Hardesty was sworn in last week for District 3.
He is taking the spot left by recent Purdue graduate Shannon Kang.
The Tippecanoe County Democratic party caucused Hardesty in.
He said he'd like to focus his energy on mental health resources in the community, and he added it's something that needs improvement on Purdue's campus.
"So, I plan to reaching out to members in the community about mental health," Hardesty said. "I have contacts at the state level with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. I want to do everything possible that I can, if it's in the way of ordinances, resolutions, whatever it is, just to make sure resources get to people."
Hardesty's position comes up for election again in 2023.