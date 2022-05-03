West Lafayette City Council Meeting raises concerns over privacy and allocation of government funds

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) - Last night, West Lafayette City Council discussed a resolution to ban government participation in a new project coming to the city.
As we previously reported, the Make My Move program in cooperation with the Purdue Research Foundation and the Indiana Economic Development Corporation are encouraging people with remote work to move to West Lafayette through a stipend-based program.
They will be granted four thousand dollars as a moving expense as well as many other perks.
A resolution was put forth last night by councilor David Sanders who felt that doing this was detrimental to the image of West Lafayette.
In the resolution, he asked the board to join him in opposing the government's financial participation in funding a portion of the remote workers' stipends.
The resolution was vetoed with five neighs, two yays, and two abstentions.
Mayor of West Lafayette John Dennis was against the proposed resolution.
"The Chamber of Commerce does the exact same thing. They've spent a lot of money trying to bring people into the community and that's just done by shooting at a target you can't see. This is targeted, it's for specific people, for specific jobs. So, it's a very viable, and a very sustainable, and a very productive program," said Dennis.
Although a person in the audience of the meeting spoke to Mayor Dennis's point, Councilor Sanders claims everyone he has talked to in the community was against the idea.
Additionally, an ordinance was sponsored by councilor Sanders banning government use of facial-recognition surveillance technology.
Sanders says that the company that we use in West Lafayette for facial recognition has now become banned in many European countries.
The company referenced is "Clearview A.I.".
He notes multiple privacy concerns not limited to this group but also that the local Bureau of Motor Vehicles is selling that data.
"It doesn't seem appropriate that other countries for example Australia are saying 'take off the data of all of our citizens from your database' people in West Lafayette should be contributing to that database. I think that that's wrong," said Sanders.
Sanders also cited that Clearview A.I. has been known to unethically data scrape from faces on Facebook.
Against his points, however, the ordinance was vetoed, six to two with one abstention.