West Lafayette City Council hopeful: Housing is No. 1 issue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — In case you missed it: Two incumbents and one newcomer running for three at-large city council seats are heading to the general election.
Democrats James Blanco and David Sanders are one step closer to holding onto their seats, while challenger Iris O'Donnell Bellisario won the most votes in this week's Democratic primary.
Incumbent Gerald Thomas lost his bid for a fifth term on the council by only 12 votes.
For the rest of this week, News 18 is talking with the winners of the county's only contested primary race.
Blanco says housing is the top issue among his constituents.
"There's an increasing lack of affordability and even accessibility for people, whether they're students or whether they're young professionals or even simply young families wanting to settle down in West Lafayette," he says.
Blanco says working with key officials in the city to address housing concerns will be critical for the new council.
"It's gonna involve a lot of work, especially with Erin Easter," he says. "She's, by all means, probably going to be our next mayor, which I'm excited for. There are a few things that I would talk about. I would talk regularly about the Chauncey Hill Mall plan, which includes hundreds more beds."
Blanco says housing concerns in West Lafayette extend beyond just Purdue students, impacting young professionals and families just starting out.