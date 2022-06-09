West Lafayette city council approves new high rise project

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)— West Lafayette's high rise construction moratorium came to an end Tuesday when city council approved a new project.
The site of the new building is along W. Wood Street between S. Chauncey Ave. and S. Salisbury Street.
The 7-story high rise will have retail space at the ground level and 247 apartment units. The building will add space for a net increase of 611 new residents.
All council members voted in favor of the project except for President Peter Bunder.
According to Bunder, there needs to be a conversation between Purdue and the City of West Lafayette about student housing and where that issue is going in the future.
Counselor at Large David Sanders agrees with Bunder and is also concerned about the possibility of high rent in these new buildings. But, according to him, the positives outweigh the negatives.
"I thought there were positive elements to this particular development. It's an attractive building, so it seemed like a good project," Sanders said. "But still we have to think about the long term. What is the result of continuously building these sorts of projects?"
Construction on the new complex, called "Verve", is expected to begin in the fall of 2022.