West Lafayette City Council approves new apartment building

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)— West Lafayette City Council approved rezoning for a new apartment building near Purdue's campus on Tuesday.
The new building will be located at the corner of Waldron St. and 3rd St. The 5-story development will consist of more than 70 units, which is nearly triple the number of units on the current property.
Councilman Ted Hardesty was reluctant to approve the building at first because the project was set to begin in the middle of the school year in January of 2023. This would force Purdue students living at 219 Waldron St. to vacate their apartments at a really inconvenient time, according to Hardesty.
That start date was moved back to May of 2023. Hardesty was then in favor because he said Purdue just needs more housing.
"The market will end up deciding [prices]," Hardesty said. "But the biggest way that I believe we can help with affordability is to continue to try to fast track more housing projects on campus when developers are willing to put down more housing. The truth of the matter is we're just short."