West Lafayette Celebrates Grand Opening of New Memory Care Facility

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Westminster Village celebrates the grand opening of the new Memory Care Community Magnolia Court Memory Care.
As the name suggests, the place will provide care for those dealing with Alzheimer's and Dementia.
During the community's Grand Opening and Open House, some of its special features were on full display.
Magnolia Court will also be the first memory care community in the area to introduce a Sensory Room, which is a heightened awareness of the surrounding environment for a pleasurable, stress-free experience residents can enjoy.
The executive director of Westminster Village is excited for what this "game-changer" will bring for the seniors.
"To have memory care available to our residents at Westminster Village meant that we will be able to take care of them for the remainder of their lives, which is something that's very important to me. We profess to them that we want to care for them throughout the remainder of their lives when they come to Westminster Village and to truly be able to honor that is something I'm very proud of for Westminster...We have dreamed about this day for a number of years...I came on board 10 years ago. We talked about it that day and to put it into motion, and to come to fruition today, it's just an amazing day for Westminster Village," he said.
Magnolia Court is located on the Westminster Village at 2741 North Salisbury Street in West Lafayette, just two miles from the Purdue University Campus.