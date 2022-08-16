West Lafayette boys soccer opens its season with a big win

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — High school sports are back in full swing. West Lafayette boys soccer was back in action against Northwestern. The defending state champions were looking to start the season off on a high note.
The Red Devils showed up and showed out very early on.
Less than five minutes into the game West Lafayette was able to put up a pair of two goals. The first was scored by Maurice Reimer off a corner kick, and the second goal was scored by Ian Stachan who ripped it from way outside the 18-yard box.
The Red Devils wouldn’t let up putting up another goal. This time the goal was scored by Simon Lei who had all the time and space in the box to put it in the net.
West Lafayette would give up one goal, but then put up several more before the game would end.
Final score West Lafayette tops Northwestern 7-1.
OTHER SCORES:
BOYS SOCCER:
LCC def. Southmont, 4-2.
Carroll def. Western, 2-0.
Frankfort def. Logansport, 2-1.
Twin Lakes def. Benton Central, 5-0.
North White def. Rochester, 5-2.
GIRLS SOCCER:
Faith Christian def. Crawfordsville, 10-0.
Logansport def. Frankfort 5-2.
VOLLEYBALL:
Clinton Central def. Sheridan, 3-0.
Frontier def. Lafayette Jeff, 3-0.
Harrison def. Benton Central, 3-0.
Caston def. Carroll, 3-0.
GIRLS GOLF:
Logansport def. Pioneer, 164-232.