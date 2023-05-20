 Skip to main content
West Lafayette Boys Golf Invitational

  • Updated
  • 0
West Lafayette Golf Invite

Team Results

(Provided by West Lafayette)

1. Westfield 294

2. Zionsville 301

3. Twin Lakes 318

Tie 4. Brownsburg 321 / Faith Christian 321

6. Culver Acad 326

7. Harrison 342

8. Lafayette Jeff 344

Tie 9. Hamilton Heights 345 / West Lafayette 345

11. Central Catholic 351

12. Rensselaer 352

13. Lebanon 364

14. McCutcheon 369

15. Logansport 386

16. Benton Central 408

Individual Results

1. J. Cesare (Westfield) 71

2. M. Shull (Westfield) 72

3. A. Melliere (Zionsville) 73

4. G. Poole (Zionsville) 73

5. W. Harvey (Westfield) 75