West Lafayette Boys Golf Invitational

Team Results
(Provided by West Lafayette)
1. Westfield 294
2. Zionsville 301
3. Twin Lakes 318
Tie 4. Brownsburg 321 / Faith Christian 321
6. Culver Acad 326
7. Harrison 342
8. Lafayette Jeff 344
Tie 9. Hamilton Heights 345 / West Lafayette 345
11. Central Catholic 351
12. Rensselaer 352
13. Lebanon 364
14. McCutcheon 369
15. Logansport 386
16. Benton Central 408
Individual Results
1. J. Cesare (Westfield) 71
2. M. Shull (Westfield) 72
3. A. Melliere (Zionsville) 73
4. G. Poole (Zionsville) 73
5. W. Harvey (Westfield) 75