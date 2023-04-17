West Lafayette and McCutcheon Robotics Teams Head To World Championship

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)-- The McCutcheon and West Lafayette Highschool robotics teams are heading to the FIRST Robotics World Championship April 19th through the 22nd.
The teams are two of just six hundred from all over the world selected as a part of the competition.
This will be the third time in recent years for Westside robotics, and the second time ever the Maverick robotic team have gone to the world stage at FIRST competitions.
Both teams learned from last year’s mistakes when making this season’s robots.
Ashley Yang, with Westside robotics, says they even got help from the McCutcheon squad.
“This year we changed to swerve modules…which means four wheels kind of placed diagonally like that and it makes the robot a lot more mobile…and we had to get help from our neighboring friends McCutcheon to help us program and build that swerve drive.” Yang Said.
While movement was the goal for West Lafayette, Size was the aim of the game for McCutcheon.
“The whole goal of this year was to create a cockroach project and this was basically to build a really robust robot that would not fail due to the riggers of competition,” McCutcheon's Connor Menon shares.
West Lafayette was able to make program history this season. While the twenty four year long program has won the impact award multiple times, they have never won first at a competition for their robot's performance, that all changed this year.
“This year was the first year we won an event. That event was in Mishawaka as Penn Highschool. After that a couple weeks later we had the Tippecanoe district event and we won that too,” Yang explains.
Going into the world competition, winning is obviously an objective for both teams.
However, having the experience to meet other like minded students from places like Israel, Turkey, Poland and Japan is what Menon is most excited about.
“I am just so excited to meet all sorts of new people and to see all the different designs people have. Really just have a great time with just everybody,” Menon said.
More importantly, the two teams will have the unique experience of sharing the world stage with another school located right down the road.
Yang said, “It's definitely really awesome to see our neighbors also going to worlds. It’s really crazy to have us both going in the same year and that's really cool to see them there as well.”
The FIRST Robotics World Championships are set to take place at the George Brown Convention center in Houston, Texas.