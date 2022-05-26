West Lafayette adding more funds to Salisbury Street project following design error

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – Crews continue working on the Salisbury Street redevelopment project in West Lafayette. Recently, the city discovered a costly problem with one part of the newly constructed road.
West Lafayette Redevelopment Commission President Larry Oates says both the contractors and the project designers are reassuring the city that this mistake will not extend the timeframe of the project. It will, however, add more than $1 million to the overall cost.
Crews have been working on the project since September. One goal is to build a continuous pedestrian trail along Salisbury Street from Kalberer Road to Grant Street, which will then extend further down Grant Street to Northwestern Avenue.
Contractors recently learned the newly constructed southbound lane at the Salisbury Street and Cumberland Avenue intersection is too narrow. Oates says it's unclear how the error occurred. He adds that the design documents for that stretch should have called for the lane to be about 18 inches wider than it is.
The redevelopment commission has approved an additional $1.25 million to correct the error, bringing the project total to more than $8.2 million.
Oates says the commission prepares its budget with enough room to pay for this kind of unexpected expense.
"We actually plan for bond payments,” Oates said. “We cover ourselves with three times what a bond payment would be each year. Typically we have to make two bond payments a year. We actually have the money set aside for three bond payments in any year in case there were a hiccup and the like."
Oates says the city expects to be reimbursed for the additional cost once the insurance companies determine who is officially at fault. He says rather than prolonging the project, the city wants to pay up front to keep construction moving in the heavily trafficked area.
"The insurance companies would take the position of, ‘We're not going to do anything. The project is just going to sit,’” Oates said. “Quite candidly, we've got the center of the City of West Lafayette basically opened up. We don't want the project to sit. The Redevelopment Commission, who takes a very conservative policy of its financial planning, has the money available. We would rather see the project come to completion."
Oates says the full stretch of work from Kalberer Road to Northwestern Avenue is still scheduled to last through the end of the 2022 construction season. The portion of Grant Street connected to this project, which extends from Meridian Street to Salisbury Street, will close on May 31 and is expected to reopen on August 8.
To learn more about this project, along with several other projects actively taking place in West Lafayette, visit the engineering department’s page here.