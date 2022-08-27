Werth powers West Lafayette past Culver Academies

The Red Devils net three goals to pick up their first win over Culver Academies on Saturday afternoon.
Two of those goals came in the first half from Sarah Werth. The senior midfielder is coming off of an ACL injury and this is the first game she really felt like herself.
"I'm glad I can be back out on the field," Werth said. "I'm super grateful every day to be with my team."
Werth talked about the mental block when coming off of an injury and how she had to change her mindset when she is on the field.
"You just have to tell yourself that you're not going to get hurt again," Werth said. "Your knees are healthy, you're strong and then once you have that mindset it all comes together."
Jocelyn Cavalier, Head Coach of West Lafayette, talked about her excitement back in June when she found out that Werth was cleared to start training again.
"It just goes to show the effort that she works so hard after her surgery in December to get back and that she wanted to be a part of this team," Cavalier said. "She's been a big contributing factor for us so I was glad to get her back."
As for picking up the first win of the season, Werth said the Red Devils have always started off the season pretty strong, so she knew they had to turn things around.
"We were hungry after going 0-4 at the beginning of the season," Werth said. "We had the mindset that today we were not going home with another loss, and I think that really showed on the field."
Coach Cavalier said this win was a long time coming. She said the Red Devils have played well together but have had a hard time finding the back of the net.
"We've played some really competitive teams and I knew that it would come together eventually," Cavalier said.
When West Lafayette had the 2-1 lead at the half, Cavalier emphasized maintaining the momentum and fight in the second half.
"You start maybe not going as hard in the 50-50 balls, so we really emphasize to keep fighting because those little things are going to be what helps us win games and advance as we go through the season."
West Lafayette moves to 1-4 on the season and will take the pitch again on Monday, August 29, against Faith Christian.