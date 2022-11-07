Werner challenges Brown in Tippecanoe County commissioner race for District 1

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Candidates for the District 1 commissioner's race are making a last-minute pitch to voters.
Republican Tracy Brown is a former county sheriff and District 1 commissioner since 2015.
He's running for reelection against Democrat James Werner. Werner is a senior deputy assessor in the county assessor's office.
Brown says he has unfinished business in the office. Werner says he's pushing the county to embrace new technology.
"There's a lot duplication of technology," Werner says. "The folks we have in office don't understand how the technology works or want to assert their authority in holding the departments that should be using it accountable for using new technology."
"I'm wired for public service," Brown says. "It's all I know. Service to others is important to me. That's not just in my life as a county commissioner. It's my volunteering for local service organizations and being involved in the community."
District 1 encompasses central and northern Tippecanoe County, including Battle Ground and much of Lafayette.