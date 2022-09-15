'We're still here': Lafayette Planned Parenthood clinic remains open amid abortion ban

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The day-to-day operations of a local Planned Parenthood clinic won't change much after Indiana's near-total abortion ban takes effect Thursday.
As we've reported, the ban is the result of legislation passed by state lawmakers during a special summer session.
Gov. Eric Holcomb called the session after the U.S. Supreme Court's recent reversal on Roe v. Wade.
The new law terminates the licensure of abortion clinics.
But Katie Rodihan with Planned Parenthood of Indiana says the Lafayette clinic's day-to-day operations won't change much.
"We will still be taking appointments for all our other services, which make up the bulk of the appointments that we get at the Lafayette clinic," she says. "All the folks who use Planned Parenthood for their regular sexual health care, we're still available and we're still here."
Abortions in Indiana are still allowed to protect the health of the mother and in cases of rape, incest and lethal fetal anomalies.
But procedures must now be performed at hospitals and outpatient surgical centers.