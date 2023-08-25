Weekend planner: Music, beer and bacon

GREATER LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Unlike the work week, the weather this weekend is shaping up to be much more comfortable.
On top of that, there are lots of fun activities you can go to. Starting off our weekend planner is the 11th annual Beers Across the Wabash.
The craft beer festival takes place on the John T. Myers Pedestrian Bridge from 2-5 p.m. Saturday.
Suds savants can sample beer from local brewers, grab lunch from a food truck, listen to live music and play yard games.
Tickets cost $45 the gate. All proceeds benefit Food Finders Food Bank.
If you love music, you'll definitely want to check out a summer staple in Greater Lafayette.
The fifth annual Ouibache Music Festival is dedicated to preserving and celebrating traditional music roots.
Musicians come from all over the world to play tunes, tell stories, and commune with one another.
The Bryan Metzger Memorial Legacy Award is given each year at the festival. It supports local music education and accessibility to students.
This year's festival takes place Saturday from 5 to 10 p.m. at the Columbian Park Amphitheater.
Admission is free and the event is open to the public.
If you love bacon, Delphi is the place to be on Saturday.
The 10th annual Indiana Bacon Festival draws nearly three times the city's population and attracts lots of out-of-towners and locals.
Several local vendors will serve their favorite dishes with a twist of bacon.
Those who attend can also enjoy games, souvenirs, breweries, and live music.
The festival takes place in downtown Delphi from 3 to 11 p.m. Saturday.