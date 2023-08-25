 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 104.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weekend planner: Music, beer and bacon

  Updated
  • 0
Beer Across the Wabash 2022

Several people gather for the 10 Annual Beer Across the Wabash to enjoy local craft breweries and food vendors on the John T Myers Pedestrian Bridge. 

GREATER LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Unlike the work week, the weather this weekend is shaping up to be much more comfortable.

On top of that, there are lots of fun activities you can go to. Starting off our weekend planner is the 11th annual Beers Across the Wabash.

The craft beer festival takes place on the John T. Myers Pedestrian Bridge from 2-5 p.m. Saturday.

Suds savants can sample beer from local brewers, grab lunch from a food truck, listen to live music and play yard games.

Tickets cost $45 the gate. All proceeds benefit Food Finders Food Bank.

If you love music, you'll definitely want to check out a summer staple in Greater Lafayette.

The fifth annual Ouibache Music Festival is dedicated to preserving and celebrating traditional music roots.

Musicians come from all over the world to play tunes, tell stories, and commune with one another.

The Bryan Metzger Memorial Legacy Award is given each year at the festival. It supports local music education and accessibility to students.

This year's festival takes place Saturday from 5 to 10 p.m. at the Columbian Park Amphitheater.

Admission is free and the event is open to the public.

If you love bacon, Delphi is the place to be on Saturday.

The 10th annual Indiana Bacon Festival draws nearly three times the city's population and attracts lots of out-of-towners and locals.

Several local vendors will serve their favorite dishes with a twist of bacon.

Those who attend can also enjoy games, souvenirs, breweries, and live music.

The festival takes place in downtown Delphi from 3 to 11 p.m. Saturday.

