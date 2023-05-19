Weekend planner: Mosey your way to a good time

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Another busy weekend is on deck across Greater Lafayette.
You've got plenty of chances to give back and have fun with News 18's weekend planner.
Volunteers are needed for the City of Lafayette's annual, community-wide Clean Sweep from 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday.
Participants will meet at the Columbian Park shelter by Tropicanoe Cove to pick up cleaning supplies. Trash and recycling bags, gloves and free t-shirts will be provided.
If you'd like to help, contact the Lafayette City Clerk's Office at 765-807-1021 or send an email to clerks@lafayette.in.gov.
Next on Saturday, Oakland Academy is hosting a car wash fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1100 Elizabeth Street in Lafayette.
Students and staff are raising six thousand dollars for an emotional support dog to work with high school students.
Later on Saturday, history and Civil War buffs can tour the historic Greenbush Cemetery from 1-3 p.m. at 1408 North 12th Street in Lafayette.
The tour is hosted by the Tippecanoe County Historical Association. Participants will visit graves of old settlers, well-known citizens and unknown Civil War soldiers.
Finally on Saturday, take a stroll downtown with this year's first Mosey Down Main Street.
The summer street festival happens from 6-9 p.m. on Main Street from Sixth to 11th streets.
This is the first of five Moseys this season. You can grab a drink and check out live music, entertainment, food trucks and craft vendors.
On Sunday, drop in to the City of Lafayette's dedication of its all-inclusive sports field.
The dedication ceremony starts at 5:45 p.m. in between Tippy Stars games at CAT Park.
The newly built all-inclusive sports field features a rubber playing surface and other accessible amenities for people of all physical abilities.