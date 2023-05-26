Weekend planner: Memorial Day weekend edition

GREATER LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A long Memorial Day weekend is ahead. We're telling you all the ways you can celebrate with News 18's weekend planner.
First up: The Round the Fountain Art Fair runs from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
The one-day art fair at the Tippecanoe County Courthouse features up to 100 artists from across the nation.
Proceeds from the fair support fine arts education at five area public school corporations.
Later, stand in the footprints of the original participants of the Battle of Tippecanoe.
"Walking in Their Footsteps: Tippecanoe Battlefield Tour" happens at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Tippecanoe Battlefield Museum and Park.
The event features an informal, educational tour of the park by museum manager Trey Gorden.
The Lafayette Fire Department will recognize Memorial Day with a ceremony at 8:30 a.m. Monday at Lafayette Fire Station Number Five on Creasy Lane.
Officials will honor current and former firefighters who died over the past year.
The event features a "last alarm" ceremony and a memorial salute by the department's Honor Guard.
Later, the community is invited to join the Indiana Veterans' Home at 10 a.m. Monday for its annual Memorial Day ceremony.
The ceremony will take place in the MacArthur Auditorium and feature keynote speaker Tim Hilton, who is past president of the Tippecanoe County Veterans Council.
Finally, the Lafayette Citizens Band kicks off its 181st season with a free concert.
The band is moving from its regular spot at Riehle Plaza in downtown Lafayette to the Columbian Park amphitheater.
The band is the third oldest community band in the United States. The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. Monday.