Weekend planner: Farmer's market, Canal Park work day and comic book swap

TIPPECANOE and CARROLL COUNTIES, Ind. (WLFI) — It's the first weekend of May, which means events are popping up all over Greater Lafayette.
As always, News 18 is telling you about the places to be with our weekend planner.
Start you Saturday off fresh with this year's first downtown Lafayette Farmer's Market.
The market's open from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday on Fifth Street from Columbia to Ferry streets.
This year's market features dozens of food, produce and art vendors.
Next up: Get your hands dirty with a Canal Park work day in Delphi.
Park officials are asking volunteers to clean up the park and surrounding trails.
The work day starts at 9 a.m. Saturday at 1030 North Washington St.
A free lunch will be served at noon, followed by a narrated nature walk.
Finally, calling all comic book fans: The Tippecanoe County Public Library's Klondike branch is hosting a free comic book swap day.
Collectors can talk comics and trade copies. Trades will be free of charge and no money should be exchanged.
The event happens from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at 3062 Lindberg Road.