Weekend planner: Art, culture, exercise and fun for the family

GRETER LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — You can channel your inner artist or take a hike this weekend. And there's lots more to do in this edition of News 18's weekend planner.
Starting off with the Sidewalk Chalk Festival, which runs from 1-5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
People of all ages are invited to decorate the sidewalks near First Baptist Church at the corner of Seventh and North streets in Lafayette.
A few blocks away, Imagination Station will host its annual Hands-On Transportation event.
The event features a variety of heavy duty machinery like fire and monster trucks.
The event happens from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at Fourth and Cincinnati Streets in Lafayette.
On the other side of the river, West Lafayette is hosting its 28th Global Fest.
You can enjoy a variety of food and entertainment from many different cultures.
The fest happens at Chauncey Plaza and Margerum City Hall from 3-10 p.m. on Saturday.
Finally, get some exercise and support a good cause with this year's Hunger Hike.
The annual fundraiser supports Lafayette Urban Ministry and Food Finders Food Bank.
The hike kicks off at 1 p.m. Sunday at Riehle Plaza in downtown Lafayette.