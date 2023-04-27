Weekend planner: A busy Saturday on tap for Greater Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A busy Saturday is on tap across Greater Lafayette, and News 18 is previewing all the big events with our weekend planner.
First up: Tree Lafayette is hosting a free Arbor Day event at 9 a.m. at Columbian Park.
Mayor Tony Roswarski will read an Arbor Day proclamation. Then, teams will plant 58 trees along Park Avenue.
Click here to sign up to volunteer.
Next, the seventh annual Laces for Lisa Memorial Charity Event starts at 11 a.m. at Immanuel United Church of Christ.
The walk is in memory of Lisa Strueh, a McCutcheon High School and Purdue University graduate who was killed by an impaired driver in 2016.
Click here to register online.
In the afternoon, history buffs will tour the Jefferson Neighborhood from 1-4 p.m.
You'll tour historic buildings like the old Jeff High School. Proceeds support the preservation of the Brown Street Methodist Church.
Later, beer-lovers can support The Arts Federation with the annual Tap for TAF craft beer festival at 2 p.m.
The event happens on top of Tippecanoe County's parking garage. Proceeds support TAF's programming and outreach.
Also at 2 p.m., the Haan Museum of Indiana Art is hosting its opening reception for the Generations Fine Art Sale & Exhibition.
You can Immerse yourself in the best of contemporary and historic art.
The opening event is registration only. The public exhibition and sale runs May 3 through June 3.