Weekend car washes to support Big Brothers Big Sisters

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — You can get your car washed for a good cause this weekend.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Lafayette is teaming up with Crew Carwash for one of its biggest fundraisers of the year.
On Saturday, half of the proceeds from "ultimate washes" at Crew's Greater Lafayette locations will be donated to the non-profit.
Crew will also accept credit and cash donations. The locations are open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Last year's "Crew for Kids" event raised $110,000 for Big Brothers Big Sisters.
The view event details and and RSVP, visit this story on our website, WLFI DOT COM.