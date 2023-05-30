Wea Creek Orchard is expanding!

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Changes are taking place at Wea Creek Orchard.
Owner, Perry Kirkham, says it's shaping up to be an exciting season.
“We’re probably going to start a bake shop and we’re dong cider as well this year," said Kirkham. "So maybe too many things, but we’ve got the family now to pull it off.”
Perry says the changes they're making, including the new lavender field, wouldn't be possible without his family members.
That includes his nephew Preston, Co-Owner of Lavender Bee Company
"We moved here about a year ago," said Preston. "This is a great way to introduce my young boys to hard work and growing things from the ground up."
With multiple generations now involved, Perry says he's excited for what's ahead.
"We've got enough to do without expanding the business," said Perry. "But you always want to do new things."
Besides the bake shop and cider, Perry says another new addition will be the brand new lavender field for guest to enjoy.
"It's always pretty and lavender is a unique crop," said Perry. "There aren't many lavender fields around and we had the space."
The new lavender field will serve many different purposes including providing oil, which can be used for a variety of things.
"You can infuse it in the honey," said Preston. "We can put it in soaps, lotions and sachets. Ultimately it would be great to have clients come out here and cut their own lavender bundles as well."
The honey provides from the bees on their property has previously been processed off-sight. However, Perry says they're going to do things differently this year.
"We're doing all of the processing here of honey, probably of cider and lavender as well, and we decided we needed a place that is actually away from yellow jackets and bees and stuff like that," said Perry.
The family is turning this room at the bottom of their barn into a processing room.
"We've sealed it off and we've also included an 8x3 foot viewing window that people can come by and see what it looks like to actually harvest the honey," said Preston. "As well as keep it safe, bottle it and put it on your kitchen table."
With many changes in store, the Kirkham family is looking forward to the upcoming season.
"Hopefully it's going to be as the same as they've had in the past with the same honey, same cider, same apples, same beautiful place to go and run around and let the kids play," said Perry. "And maybe some added things that might make people happy."
If you're interested in learning more about Wear Creek Orchard click here.