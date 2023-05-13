WATCH: Mitchell Dean powers Western past Central Catholic for the HCC Title

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) - Louisville commit Mitchell Dean went 3-for-3 with two home runs, a double and seven RBIs batting right handed.
If that wasn't enough, he added an RBI double from the left side which gave him four hits and 8 RBIs on the day.
Dean also contributed on the mound, throwing five innings and recording nine strikeouts.
His teammate Zach Gilbert was 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs.
It was a dominant performance by the Panthers, who won 14-to-1 in five innings and picked up their first Hoosier Conference Championship in nine years.
Western standout Mitchell Dean said the win feels great and they want to build on this momentum for sectionals.
"This means a lot," Dean said. "Last year we got shelled by them, really. They shoved it up against us. And in the winter we were thinking about this moment all along and that was on back of our minds. We gotta win conference. It's been nine years since we won"
Dean on his performance:
"Obviously the slow pitching lefty, I had to wait," Dean said. "At bat I was able to get two home runs, and I also got a hit from the left side, which that helped me a lot. And on the mound, struggled a little bit early on command, was off a little bit, but got the job done."