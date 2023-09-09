WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Harrison fell to Noblesville, 4-0, after the Millers exploded for three goals late in the first half.
WATCH: Harrison vs. Noblesville girls soccer
Kelly Hallinan
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today