WATCH: Harrison volleyball sweeps Rossville

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Raiders swept Rossville, 3-0, on their home court.
Jillian Deno led the team in assists with 35. Deno added five digs.
Riley Whitlock led the Raiders in kills with 22.
Whitlock and Grace Klemme also had eight digs.
Kaylie Conklin secured the final set, serving six straight. Conklin finished with five aces.
Senior outside hitter Riley Whitlock on the 3-0 win:
“I think, really just like spreading the offense and terminating when we had the opportunities. The energy was high, and it was just a good game overall.”
Senior outside hitter Riley Whitlock on Harrison’s success this season:
“I think having a new coach has really helped this year. She brings a lot of knowledge and experience, and she always knows what’s going to work best for our team in certain situations.”