Waste shipments resume from Ohio toxic train derailment

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Illinois...Indiana... Wabash River from Lafayette through Riverton. .Lowland flooding along the Wabash River will continue through the week and likely well into next week as rainfall moved through the area Monday, and additional heavy rainfall is expected later this week. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette. * WHEN...Until Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 14.9 feet, Lowland flooding develops. High water approaches river cabins near Davis Prairie Road. Water covers some spots on low county roads. The lower end of Tapawingo Park in West Lafayette begins to flood, along with the Heritage Trail. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:30 PM EST Monday the stage was 11.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM EST Monday was 12.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.4 feet Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Friday evening. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&